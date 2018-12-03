MPC Orders More Scrubbers

MPC Container CEO Constantin Baack. Image Credit: MPC Capital

Less than three weeks after placing a firm order to fit scrubbers on five of its vessels along with an option for up to 50 more, MPC Container Ships ASA (MPC) says it has already exercised options for five additional retrofits.

The Norwegian feeder vessel owner said last month it had seen "significant interest from charterers" for vessels fitted with the technology, and Friday revealed charters for six scrubber-retrofitted vessels have now been agreed.

"The transaction adds charter coverage at attractive rates and provides significant upside potential post 1 January 2020," said CEO Constantin Baack.

"Equally important, the transaction demonstrates an increasing interest from liner companies for scrubber-linked charters."