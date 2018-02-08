Oil Spill Off Fujairah Not Caused by STS Oil Transfer: Port Managing Director

An oil slick was observed on January 25 around the beaches of Aqqah, Fujairah. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Fujairah's Managing Director, Captain Mousa Morad, says that, counter to a previous suggestion, an oil slick observed on January 25 around the beaches of Aqqah, Fujairah was not caused by a ship-to-ship (STS) oil transfer, World Maritime News reports.

"Fujairah is facing this type of incident from time to time. We are contacting the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to find a solution for this," stated Morad.

As Ship & Bunker reported on Monday, Tanker Trackers' Co-founder, Samir Madani, had suggested that the oil slick could be linked to a STS transfer operation.