Rostock Awards First STS LNG Bunker License

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kairos. Image Credit: Nauticor

Nauticor says its LNG bunkering vessel Kairos has received the first license to conduct LNG ship-to-ship bunkering operations in the port of Rostock.

The firm has been operating in the port since 2017 supplying LNG to the Furetank Rederi AB owned tanker Fure West via truck.

“Moving from LNG supply by truck to a ship-to-ship supply solution is the natural next step for the development of Nauticor’s LNG supply business in Rostock," said Richard Schröder, Director Finance & Operations at Nauticor.

The ship-to-ship LNG bunkering permit will now allow for the supply of LNG to a variety of customers, it says.

Jens Scharner, Managing Director of Rostock Port, said he was "convinced" that LNG bunkering with a bunker vessel can become a standard operation at the port.