UK Backs Green Marine Projects With £20m Fund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK: technology trials. File Image / Pixabay.

The UK has set aside £20 million ($28m) in a pump priming move aimed at developing green shipping projects for the country's maritime sector.

The green shipbuilding fund is earmarked to "support the development of prototype vessels and port infrastructure", the government said in a press release.

Subsequent trials of technology backed by the fund will allow participating companies to contemplate commercial development "if [the technology is] proven to be successful", the statement said.

One area of interest is switching recreational craft (yachts, leisure boats) to alternative fuels.

The UK's minister for shipping, Robert Courts, called the initiative "a turning point" for the maritime sector and an opportunity for business to develop the technologies of the future.