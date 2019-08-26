Rotterdam Bunker Sales Slip Again

Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Rotterdam dipped again for Q2 2019, a decline primarily driven by falling HFO sales.

The latest data from the Port of Rotterdam Authority show total sales for the period excluding lubes was 2,232,278 m3, down 5% on the period in 2018.

Fuel oil sales were 1.8 million m3, down from 1.97 million m3 in 2018, while distillate sales were up to 429,740 m3 from 359,261 m3 in Q2 last year.

The performance means distillates made up 19.25% of sales - the highest proportion since recent records begin in 2013.

Sales of lubes made a more notable drop, falling to 16,749 m3 from 25,269 m3 in the period last year. This was not only the lowest quarterly total on record, but some 15% lowest than the previous low of 19,705 m3 set it Q4 2018.