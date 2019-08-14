German Firms to Develop Marine Fuel Cell Tech

Consortium made up of German firms. File image/Pixabay.

Solid oxide fuel cells, which onboard a ship offer significant emission reduction compared to marine diesel engines, are the focus of an industrial consortium called MultiSchIBZ.

The aim of the project is to produce a shipboard fuel cell to run on either diesel or natural gas which, in turn, converts hydrogen or carbon-based gaseous fuels into electrical power, according to a report by the Maritime Executive.

The consortium's work includes a pilot application of the technology which, in the first instance, would of use as a small-scale, power system on passenger vessels.

The consortium, which comprises German firms, has the support of the German transport ministry.