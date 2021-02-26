Explosion Reported on Board Vehicle Carrier in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 26, 2021

An explosion has been reported on board a vehicle carrier in the Gulf of Oman.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations body reported the explosion happened on Thursday night, with the crew unharmed and the vessel now under way again.

The ship involved was the vehicle carrier Helios Ray, according to security company Dryad Global.

"Whilst details regarding the incident remain unclear it remains a realistic possibility that the event was the result of asymmetric activity by Iranian military," the company said.

"Such activity would be commensurate with current tensions and Iranian intent to exercise forceful diplomacy through military means within its immediate area of interest."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com