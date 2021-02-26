Explosion Reported on Board Vehicle Carrier in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The security situation in Middle Eastern waters has become more tense in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

An explosion has been reported on board a vehicle carrier in the Gulf of Oman.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations body reported the explosion happened on Thursday night, with the crew unharmed and the vessel now under way again.

The ship involved was the vehicle carrier Helios Ray, according to security company Dryad Global.

"Whilst details regarding the incident remain unclear it remains a realistic possibility that the event was the result of asymmetric activity by Iranian military," the company said.

"Such activity would be commensurate with current tensions and Iranian intent to exercise forceful diplomacy through military means within its immediate area of interest."