New Bunker Trader at Chimbusco Europe BV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikolaos Voyiazoglou joins the firm in Rotterdam. Image Credit: Nikolaos Voyiazoglou

Chimbusco Europe BV has hired a new trader at its offices in Rotterdam.

Nikolaos Voyiazoglou has joined the firm as Bunker Trader, he told Ship & Bunker.

The new role will see Voyiazoglou looking to expand the volume of sales to the COSCO SHIPPING fleet.

In addition, he will focus on growing the client base and further expanding sales volumes in the growing China bunker market.

Prior to joining Chimbusco, Voyiazoglou has previously held positions at Monjasa, Navquim, and most recently Aramco.