EMEA News
LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker Adds Bunker Supply Operations to Romanian Ports
Thursday February 1, 2018
LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker will supply RMG-380 and MGO 0.1.
File Image / Pixabay
LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker has begun carrying out bunker supply operations at Constanta, Constanta Eforie Sud, Midia, and Mangalia, PortNews IAA reports.
The company will supply RMG-380 and MGO 0.1 from the Aginskoye tanker, with the possibility to expand the range of offered products in the future.
LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker provides bunkering services at sea and river ports of the Russian Federation, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia.