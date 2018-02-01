LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker Adds Bunker Supply Operations to Romanian Ports

LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker will supply RMG-380 and MGO 0.1.

File Image / Pixabay

LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker has begun carrying out bunker supply operations at Constanta, Constanta Eforie Sud, Midia, and Mangalia, PortNews IAA reports.

The company will supply RMG-380 and MGO 0.1 from the Aginskoye tanker, with the possibility to expand the range of offered products in the future.

LUKOIL-Bulgaria Bunker provides bunkering services at sea and river ports of the Russian Federation, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia.