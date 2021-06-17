River Marine Fuels Adds Trader in Liverpool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Liverpool. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based bunker supplier River Marine Fuels has hired a bunker trader in Liverpool.

Alyson Loughlin joined the company as a bunker trader in Liverpool last month, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile.

Her new role will focus on "supping all grades of marine fuels at all UK and Irish ports through our network of exclusive suppliers," she said.

Loughlin had previously served as a chartering manager for EW Chartering.

River Marine Fuels was founded in 2002 with an initial focus on UK, Irish and North European ports. In January the firm hired Phil Parkes as sales director to build up its business in West Africa.