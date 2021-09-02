BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Financial Analyst in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Minerva's office in Athens. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior financial analyst for its Athens office.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance, accounting, economics business or a related area, as well as at least one year of experience working in a consulting or auditing firm or in a similar role in the shipping or bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist in the preparation of various financial reports, with the help of the Company's ERP and computer spreadsheets

Support the accounting function with day-to-day and closing tasks, review and post accounting entries directly in the Company's ERP

Review accounts, analyze and track financial performance, monitor variances and follow up on discrepancies

Interact with direct management, finance/accounting personnel and other analysts, meeting external and internal deadlines

Support the statutory audits, financial statements' / management reports' preparation, liaising with external accountants and auditors

Liaise with stakeholders within the Company to accommodate informational needs and requirements

Learn and comply with the company's processes as necessary

Maintain confidentiality of financial information, or any other task assigned by the organization

