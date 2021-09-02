EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Financial Analyst in Athens
The new hire will join Minerva's office in Athens. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering
Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior financial analyst for its Athens office.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance, accounting, economics business or a related area, as well as at least one year of experience working in a consulting or auditing firm or in a similar role in the shipping or bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assist in the preparation of various financial reports, with the help of the Company's ERP and computer spreadsheets
- Support the accounting function with day-to-day and closing tasks, review and post accounting entries directly in the Company's ERP
- Review accounts, analyze and track financial performance, monitor variances and follow up on discrepancies
- Interact with direct management, finance/accounting personnel and other analysts, meeting external and internal deadlines
- Support the statutory audits, financial statements' / management reports' preparation, liaising with external accountants and auditors
- Liaise with stakeholders within the Company to accommodate informational needs and requirements
- Learn and comply with the company's processes as necessary
- Maintain confidentiality of financial information, or any other task assigned by the organization
For more information, click here.
Also in the News
First Live Digital Bunker Delivery Financing Carried Out in Singapore
In the transaction bunker supplier TFG Marine supplied an Ocean Network Express ship with fuel, financed by Singapore lender band with support from Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority and digital services provider Ascenz.
Read in Full