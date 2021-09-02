BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Seeks Junior Financial Analyst in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 2, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior financial analyst for its Athens office.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in finance, accounting, economics business or a related area, as well as at least one year of experience working in a consulting or auditing firm or in a similar role in the shipping or bunker industry, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Assist in the preparation of various financial reports, with the help of the Company's ERP and computer spreadsheets
  • Support the accounting function with day-to-day and closing tasks, review and post accounting entries directly in the Company's ERP
  • Review accounts, analyze and track financial performance, monitor variances and follow up on discrepancies
  • Interact with direct management, finance/accounting personnel and other analysts, meeting external and internal deadlines
  • Support the statutory audits, financial statements' / management reports' preparation, liaising with external accountants and auditors
  • Liaise with stakeholders within the Company to accommodate informational needs and requirements
  • Learn and comply with the company's processes as necessary
  • Maintain confidentiality of financial information, or any other task assigned by the organization

For more information, click here.

