Monjasa Supplies First VLSFO Cargo to New Namibia Storage Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cargo will support both maritime and inland energy demand in Namibia, according to Monjasa. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa has delivered the first VLSFO cargo to Namibia's new national oil storage facility at Walvis Bay.

The company delivered about 8,000 mt of VLSFO to the facility on board its chartered tanker the Maersk Tampa, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The cargo will "enable the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia to support both maritime and inland energy demand with new and more environmentally friendly fuels," Monjasa said.

Monjasa is a significant presence in the West African bunker market, with 10 vessels operating in the region. The company sold 1.05 million mt of bunkers in West Africa in 2020.

The Walvis Bay facility was built with the aim of holding strategic petroleum stocks for Namibia, with the capacity to hold enough refined products to cover 30-45 days' worth of the country's demand in the event of supply disruption.