Energy Producer Total Joins Getting to Zero Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total is one of France's largest countries, and has made significant steps towards developing the use of LNG as a marine fuel. File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer Total has joined shipping decarbonisation group the Getting to Zero Coalition, the company said Monday.

The company has strong interests in expanding the use of LNG as a marine fuel, and is stressing the potential for natural gas to cut the carbon footprint of the shipping industry.

"Total is already actively working on improving the environmental footprint of the shipping industry, through the development of marine LNG supply infrastructure, fuel-efficient lubricants, biofuels and batteries," the company said in a statement on its website.

"It has also recently announced the long term chartering of 2 LNG-propelled VLCCs."

The group is a coalition of companies, governments and other interested parties seeking to develop zero-emission vessel designs.

For LNG to be compatible with this aim, the natural gas would need to be a synthetic product made using renewable energy or from biomass.