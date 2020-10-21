Danish Consortium Forms to Develop Two-Stroke Ammonia-Fuelled Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia may become the dominant marine fuel in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

A consortium of companies has come together in Denmark to develop a two-stroke ammonia-fuelled engine for shipping.

MAN Energy Solutions will lead the consortium, the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The other firms in the group are fuel system supplier Eltronic FuelTech, the Technical University of Denmark and classification society DNV GL.

The project will involve developing the concept and initial design of the engine, designing an ammonia fuel-supply system and then full-scale testing.

"Ammonia is a fuel with a lot of potential and yet another, important step towards decarbonising the marine market," Brian Østergaard Sørensen, vice president and head of research and development for two-stroke engines at MAN, said in the statement.

"We already have a convincing track-record in developing engines running on alternative fuels – having developed the world's first 2-stroke engines driven respectively by methanol, ethane and LPG – and have great expectations for this project."