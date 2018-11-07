Denmark: Sulfur down by 50%, ECA Compliance rate 95%

Ship & Bunker: reporting from Copenhagen (image credit/IBIA)

Sulfur in the air over Denmark has been significantly reduced following the tighter sulfur cap in the Baltic Sea emissions control area (ECA) from the start of 2015.

The message of success was communicated to the International Bunker Industry Association marine fuels conference in Copenhagen by Clea Henrichsen special advisor to the Danish Maritime Authority.

The sulfur content in the air across Denmark has been reduced by 50%, Henrichsen said.

In an ECA, ships must use bunker fuel with 0.1% sulfur. In 2015, the cap was reduced from 1% to 0.1%.

Henrichsen said that testing by the Danish authorities has seen the emergence of a 95% compliance rate with the ECA rule on sulfur.

Denmark's method of monitoring the shipping emissions includes using sniffer technology both fixed and airborne as well as more traditional methods such as testing fuel samples.

Ships reported for infringment were in single digits for 2018. Fines imposed on ships range between DKr 30,000 ($4,600) to Dkr 75,000. The tariff for gross non-compliance is Dkr 200,000 and above.

The highest fine imposed was Dkr 375,000, Henrichsen said.