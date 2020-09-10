Bunker Supplier Peninsula Adds LR1 Tanker to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has been moved from the Middle East to GIbraltar over the summer. Image Credit: Peninsula Petroleum

Bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum has added an LR1 tanker to its fleet, the company said Wednesday.

The Gibraltar-based firm has added the tanker Gladiator to support its operations in the Mediterranean, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The ship has been moved from the Middle East to Gibraltar over the summer, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

Peninsula supplied a total of 14 million mt of bunker fuel worldwide last year, according to its website.