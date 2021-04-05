Island Oil Appoints COO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vangelis S. Marinakis. Image Credit: Island Oil

Limassol-headquartered Island Oil today announced the appointment of Vangelis S. Marinakis into the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer at Island Oil Limited effective April 5, 2021.

Marinakis has over 28 years’ experience in ship-management, shipbroking, commodity trading and fund management, having served in various Managerial and Directorship positions.

Most recently, he was Deputy General Manager & Chief Commercial Officer at M/Maritime Corp until December 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am very pleased to announce Vangelis’s appointment as COO. We are delighted to have someone of Vangelis's calibre join Island Oil. His expertise in shipping operations management will be an enormous asset to the company, as it fits in exceptionally well with its business model and approach," said Chrysostomos Papavassiliou, Managing Director.

"With his appointment we have filled a key role in the discipline of trader-supplier in the global bunker market and we welcome Vangelis as a very unique fit into the Island Oil family."

“It is an honour to become a member of a group which values integrity, quality and customer satisfaction so highly.” said Vangelis S. Marinakis. “I am looking forward to contributing to Island Oil’s further strengthening and success.”