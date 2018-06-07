Court Rules Out Mafia Link in ex-Maxcom CEO Smuggling Case

Court: Mafia connection groundless (file image/pixabay)

Alleged links to the Italian mafia in the case brought by the Italian authorities against ex-Maxcom chief executive Marco Porta have been declared groundless in an Italian court.

In a document seen by Ship & Bunker, Maxcom's legal counsel says that "the judge ordered the cancellation from the indictment of any reference to organised crime".

The case emerged at the end of last year when a warrant was issued for Porta's arrest over alleged smuggling activity involving Libyan oil shipments.

Outstanding in the case is the question of fines that the company may incur as a result of the court case. However, a source close to the company told Ship & Bunker that financial provision, if there is any, has already been made by the company.

Ex-Maxcom employee Porta, who was under house arrest, is expected to contest the charges brought against him. The house arrest condition against Porta has been lifted, the document said. The trial is due to start in July in Syracuse, Sicily.