Neste to Supply IMO2020 Grade Bunker Fuel

Image Credit: Neste

Finland-based refiner Neste today announced plans to supply IMO2020 grade bunkers in Northwest Europe.

The max 0.50% sulfur product will be available in Q4 2019.

Exact supply locations and product's technical specification will be released in the fall of 2019, the refiner said, but added that it will meet ISO 8217:2017 RMG specs.

The fuel will be produced at Neste's refinery in Porvoo, Finland and branded as Neste Marine 0.5.