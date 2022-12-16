IMO Adopts Mediterranean 0.10% Sulfur Emission Limit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's MEPC has been meeting in London this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has formally adopted its plan to limit sulfur emissions from ships in the Mediterranean to 0.10%.

The MARPOL Annex VI amendment, formally adopted at the UN body's Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London this week, will see the sulfur limit in the Mediterranean drop from 0.50% to 0.10% as of May 1, 2025.

A similar emissions control area has been in place in the Baltic and North Sea since the start of 2015.

The new limit will force ships operating in the Mediterranean to either switch to burning 0.10% sulfur fuels like marine gasoil, install and use a scrubber or buy new tonnage capable of running on sulfur-free fuels like LNG.

The market impact is likely to be less pronounced than the 2015 change, in part because the shift down from a 0.50% limit to 0.10% is less than the drop from 1% to 0.10% when the Northern European ECA came into force, and also because a much larger share of the global fleet now has scrubbers installed already.