World Fuel Services Bunkers New Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier in Liverpool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The HMS Prince of Wales left Liverpool on March 7. Image Credit: HMS Prince of Wales

Bunker trader Stonewin arranged for World Fuel Services (WFS) to supply bunkers to the UK Royal Navy's new flagship aircraft carrier earlier this month, the company said Wednesday.

WFS supplied the HMS Prince of Wales with 1,080 mt of marine gasoil at the Liverpool Cruise Liner Terminal during the aircraft carrier's inaugural visit to Liverpool earlier in March, Stonewin said.

The operation was carried out by truck.

Stonewin has a contract with NATO to supply bunkers to military vessels in the UK and other regions, the company said.

As well as supplying military vessels, Stonewin has also recently expanded its bunker sales to the private sector, launching a physical supply operation in Mauritius early last year.