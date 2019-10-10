Hamburg Extends Cold Ironing for Cruise, Box Shipping

Hamburg: investment. File image/Pixabay.

Shore-based power for ships, also known as cold ironing, has received a boost from the Hamburg government.

The local state authority has approved a large-scale expansion of this method of supplying power to docked vessels.

From 2022, cold ironing will be available to cruise liners and large boxships docking in the port, according to cargo news provider Freight Week.

"The use of regenerative power from these units will totally eliminate existing CO2 and pollutant emissions from vessels during lay times," Hamburg First Mayor, Peter Tschentscher, was quoted as saying.

Shore power, which is available at the Altona cruise terminal, will be extended to all other cruise terminals while 8 connection points will be made availablae to box shipping, the report said.

Shore power for cruise liners has been a key demand in environmentalist and community campaigns against ship emissions.

Cruise ships require power when docked to keep vessel services going. Running engines on bunker fuel to meet this demand can contribute to ship pollution in the port area.