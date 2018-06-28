Gothenburg: First Bunker Stem of Liquified Biogas

Biogas bunkering operation (image credit/Gothenburg Port Authority)

A bunkering operation involving liquified biogas (LBG) as bunker fuel took place in the Swedish port of Gothenburg.

Fure Vinga was bunkered by road tanker at the Stena Line methanol bunkering facility at Majnabbe harbour, the port said.

As a rule, Fure Vinga uses liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel although LBG and LNG comprise the same constituent, as both are made of methane.

"Everything works just as well using LBG as it does using LNG," said Lars Höglund, chief executive of Furetank, the vessel's operator.

The difference comes in the production process as LBO is produced from organic waste whereas natural gas is extracted from the ground.