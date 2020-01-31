UPDATE: Maersk Finds VLSFO Not to Blame For Engine Failure Off Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has been towed back to Algeciras for repairs. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Container giant Maersk has said an engine failure on one of its ships this week was not caused by this year's switch to new low-sulfur fuels.

The 3,100 TEU Maersk Batur experienced problems with its main engine on Wednesday on its way through the Strait of Gibraltar from Algeciras to Newark, a spokeswoman for the company told Ship & Bunker Thursday, and its crew stopped the engine to prevent any further damage.

The ship was towed back to Algeciras.

The company is "investigating the root cause of the failure and carrying out necessary repairs," a spokeswoman said Thursday, and on Friday the spokeswoman said the problem was not related to the fuel.

At the start of IMO 2020 the bunker market has been anticipating a slew of engine failures as shipping companies start getting used to the wide range of fuels that come under the VLSFO label.

Few such problems have been reported so far, and it would be surprising for one of the wealthier companies with more sophisticated procurement strategies like Maersk to be one of the early victims.