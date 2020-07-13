Box Shipping Company Meets 2030 CO2 Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CO2: cutting it out. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipping company Danaos has hit its 2030 carbon intensity targets well ahead of time with a reported 40% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The company achieved a 41.5% reduction in CO2 emissions per ton miles last year compared with the base year of 2008.

A focus on making its fleet more efficient has led the way forward.

Calibrating main engines for slow steaming plus a host of energy efficient improvements has paid dividends while effective monitoring has been by bespoke computer software.

"The creation of a smart operational platform that analyzes and processes data as a decision-making supporting tool, while producing automatic alerts in the event of deviations from optimal operation [has] ensured close monitoring and the timely and effective response to any problem," the box shipping company said.

Shipping's carbon footprint will be reduced by greater efficiency, new fuels and regulation.

The global body overseeing the industry's regulation has set shipping decarbonisation targets for 2030 (40% CO2) and 2050 (50% cut in GHG).