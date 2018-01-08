Feasibility Study Completed for LNG Bunkering at Naples

Autorità di Sistema Portuale Mar Tirreno Centrale (AdSP) says that, along with the University of Campania, it has carried out a feasibility study for the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at the port of Naples.

With the study now complete, the authority plans to publish a request for expression of interest on January 26, aimed at operators looking to support and invest in such a development.

Ship & Bunker News Team
