Feasibility Study Completed for LNG Bunkering at Naples

A feasibility study for the development of LNG bunkering at Naples has been carried out. Image Credit: AdSP

Autorità di Sistema Portuale Mar Tirreno Centrale (AdSP) says that, along with the University of Campania, it has carried out a feasibility study for the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering at the port of Naples.

With the study now complete, the authority plans to publish a request for expression of interest on January 26, aimed at operators looking to support and invest in such a development.