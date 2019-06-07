Hydrogen Marine Fuel Project Proposes Under Sea Storage

A scheme to use hydrogen as a marine fuel by storing it under the seabed is being mooted for Norway's offshore market.

The project, called the Deep Purple project, would utilise windfarm-generated electricity converted to hydrogen to power ships.

This would be stored on the seabed where it would be supplied to offshore facilities on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to a report in technical news provider Marine Propulsion.

Oil services firm TechnipFMC is behind the idea. It has linked up with hydrogen power consultancy Hyon to examine the engineering side of the project including subsea energy storage.

A similar plan to use hydrogen for shortsea shipping was reported by Ship & Bunker earlier this week.