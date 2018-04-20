Another Battery Powered, Zero Emissions Ferry Delivered

Future of The Fjords is a zero emissions vessel. Image Credit: The Fjords

Tourist ship owner and operator The Fjords this week said it has taken delivery of a battery-powered ferry that will use a novel charging solution to overcome limitations of the local power grid.

Valued at NOK144 million ($18.4), Future of The Fjords is powered by two 450kW electric motors that can propel the 42m long all-electric catamaran at speeds of up to 16 knots for its 90 minute journey

The vessel charges in 20 minutes from a specially built "Power Dock" housing a 2.4 MWh battery pack. This charges steadily throughout the day via a connection to the local grid network that itself does not have the capacity to charge Future of The Fjords directly.

"We now hope Future of the Fjords can become a benchmark for environmentally responsible vessel operators worldwide, ushering in a new breed of clean, green and spectacular passenger transport," said The Fjords CEO Rolf Sandvik.

Future of the Fjords is the latest in a growing list of vessels swapping traditional oil-based bunkers for batteries.