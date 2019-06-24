Shell Commences ARA Inland LNG Bunkering Ops

LNG London. Image Credit: Shell

Operations are underway for what Shell says is Europe's first inland-waterway LNG bunker vessel.

The LNG London, owned by LNG Shipping and on long-term charter to Shell, will operate primarily in the ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA).

LNG Shipping is a collaboration between Victrol and Sogestran.

"The entry into service of LNG London shows our ability and commitment to providing safe and reliable supplies that help meet the growing need for cleaner-burning fuel," said Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG.

"We are pleased to have three LNG bunker vessels in our fleet and look forward to others joining them in the future."

LNG London will be loaded with LNG at the Gate terminal in Rotterdam.