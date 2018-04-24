GAC Sets up Shop in Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Eric Barnard, managing director, GAC Shipping (image credit/GAC)

Shipping services firm GAC South Africa has established itself in South African port of Port Elizabeth.

The company has had a presence there through a sub-agent for some time but has now established its own base in the port.

"Increasing our presence to include Port Elizabeth allows us to offer a complete package of integrated services for all types of business at the port," said GAC Shipping managing director Eric Barnard.

Among the services on offer are bunker fuel supplies, offshore support and dry-docking.

GAC Shipping's head office is in Cape Town.