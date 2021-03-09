UK Domestic Cruises to Resume in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruises may soon be resuming within the UK. File Image / Pixabay

Domestic cruises within the UK are set to resume from May 17.

Cruise lines will be able to resume voyages within England from that date, news service The Independent reported on Tuesday, citing comments from shipping minister Robert Courts. The resumption of UK-wide cruises will depend on agreements with the governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the UK government is currently working on developing this plan.

The cruise industry was the hardest-hit segment of the shipping industry last year as the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a standstill.

Bunker demand from the cruise industry takes up about 4% of the global total.