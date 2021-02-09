Cost Savings the Lure on Vessel Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: going digital. File Image / Pixabay.

Fleet performance and navigation top the shipowner's 'to do' list when it comes to digitalisation with the expectation that engaging with technology will furnish significant cost savings, a new survey has found.

Fleet and vessel performance and navigation were where respondents were most engaged with digital applications, according to the Informa Engage/Immarsat survey.

Twenty-three percent of shipowners and shipmanagers contacted said they were involved in current digital testing on performance with 21% involved in digitalising navigation.

Driving digitalisation is the search for lower operating costs and greater efficiency both of which were cited by 71% of respondents as one of their top three reasons taking up the new technology, the results showed.

.

On cost savings, 60% of respondents were expecting savings of between 5% to 19% to flow over the next 12 months from the incorporation of digital technology.