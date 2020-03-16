Italian Shipping Associations Warn of Negative Impact of Virus Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Virus containment measures are cutting off vessels that visit Italian ports from the rest of the world. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 from Italy are cutting the country off from shipping routes, according to local industry groups.

On Thursday Italian shipping associations Assarmatori and Confitarma wrote an open letter to the country's government saying ships that have called at Italian ports this month are being denied access to ports across the Mediterranean and further afield.

The prevention of Italian crew from disembarking at some ports is also limiting crew changes, the associations warned.

Italian ports are still operating despite the quarantine measures in the country, and bunker supply is still possible there, but it is likely that fewer traders than normal will be able to offer indications while many are out of the office.