Gasum to Supply LNG Bunkers to Equinor Crude Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum's bunker barge Coralius has completed 100 bunker deliveries in the past 11 months. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum has signed an agreement to supply LNG as a marine fuel to two vessels owned by Norwegian energy company Equinor, the company said Friday.

Gasum will supply LNG to Equinor's two new crude shuttle tankers once they start operating later this year, it said.

Gasum's bunker barge Coralius will supply the gas mainly off Skaw and at Mongstad, it said.

"Last week we celebrated the 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering performed by Coralius," Kimmo Rahkamo, vice pesident at Gasum, said in a statement.

"That was a major milestone for us, increasing not only the numbers but also expanding the geographical area.

"We now bunker vessels over an area ranging all the way from Rotterdam to the Gothenburg waters."

The Coralius -- with 5,800 cubic metres of LNG storage capacity -- has completed 100 bunker deliveries in the past 11 months.

It took 18 months from its launch for the ship to complete its 100th bunker delivery, Gasum said last year.