Stricken Bulker Wakashio Breaks Up in Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship ran aground on July 25. Image Credit: Nagashiki Shipping

The dry bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius and has since been leaking its bunker fuel has now broken up, according to its owner.

It was confirmed on August 15 that the Wakashio had broken in two, charterer Mitsui OSK Lines said August 16, citing an update from the ship's owner and manager, Nagashiki Shipping.

About 1,000 mt of bunker fuel had leaked from the vessel, with the remaining approximately 3,000 mt pumped off the ship over the past two weeks.

"The vessel is being continuously assessed by a team of industry experts, including naval architects, reef experts and salvors, who are closely monitoring and assessing the vessel," Mitsui OSK Lines said.

"The professional team of salvors will focus on the safe and environmentally sound removal of the vessel from the reef.

"The salvage will be carried out in compliance with regulation and in line with the local authorities' guidance."

According to local press reports, as of the middle of last week, around half of the fuel leaked into the Blue Lagoon on the island's eastern coastline has been retrieved.