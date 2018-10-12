Norway Orders More Drones to Enforce Sulfur Regs

Norway using drones for sulfur regs enforcement. Image Credit: Sjøfartsdirektoratet / NMA

The Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) says it will purchase three new sulfur sensors and up to five drones to the help enforce sulfur and other regulations for ship emissions.

The move follows what was declared to be a successful testing of drone technology over this past summer.

"Sulphur emission control of exhaust will now be expanded to a larger geographical area than today, and the control will become more effective," says Thomas Angell Bergh, Head of Section for Inspection, Audit and Emergency Preparedness.

NMA says it has awarded a NOK 14 million ($1.7 million) contract to Norse Asset Solutions that will provide government agencies as many as five drones and other specialized equipment.

"The equipment will be used in the work to uncover illegal emissions, improve oil pollution control and help during rescue work," says NMA.