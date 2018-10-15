Corsica Collision Clean up Operation Successful

Clear up: progress (file image/pixabay)

Most of the fuel oil split resulting from a two-ship collision off the French island of Corsica last week has been removed.

Clearing up work has reduced the oil in the water to about the same as from a pick up truck, Canadian news provider Koz Post reported citing the maritime authority of the French port of Toulon.

"Several flights have confirmed that they are unable to detect most of the plates [of] significant fuel in the sea", a maritime prefecture spokesman was quoted as saying.

The system of pumping used "has been very effective and we were helped by the nature, in particular, with evaporation", the spokesman added.

It is estimated that about 30% of the fuel evaporated.

The collision, which happened a week ago resulted in a 12-mile long oil slick. A multi-national fleet of ships was despatched to tackle the pollution.