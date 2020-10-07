AGT Petroleum Bunkering Launches UAE Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trucking operation is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading company AGT Petroleum Bunkering has launched its first physical supply operation in the UAE, the company said Wednesday.

The company can now supply marine fuels directly by truck out of Dubai, it said in an emailed statement.

The trucking operation is being led by Sajjad Rehman as bunker manager, according to the statement.

AGT's aim is "to lead a smart bunkering company, leveraging relationships and technology to provide the best platform for physical marine fuels trading," the company said.

Contact details for the AGT bunker team are as follows:

Email: bunkers@agtbunkering.com

Telephone numbers : +971 4 576 2793 // +971 4 276 6142

Website: www.agtbunkering.com