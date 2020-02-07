Sovcomflot Plans Only to Order LNG-Fuelled Ships in Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tonkovidov met Kitack Lim and Russian delegate Yury Melenas at the IMO last week. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot plans only to order ships capable of running on LNG from now on, until other emissions reduction techologies become available, according to its CEO.

Sovcomflot CEO Igor Tonkovidov met Kitack Lim, secratary general of the International Maritime Organization, last week to set out its efforts at emissions reduction.

In the meeting Tonkovidov "emphasised that the company expects all vessels it orders to be using LNG as a fuel, except where a charterer specifically asks to do otherwise," the company said in a statement.

"The group is also exploring the possibility of introducing other alternative fuels and technologies that can reduce environmental impacts."

Sovcomflor currenty has six LNG-fuelled tankers in operation, and has five more under construction, it said.