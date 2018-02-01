Construction Underway for Gothenburg Facility to Support LNG Bunkering

Port of Gothenburg's Jill Söderwall and Swedegas' Johan Zettergren broke ground for the new plant. Image Credit: Gothenburg Port Authority

The Gothenburg Port Authority says it has begun construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, which will open up new opportunities for LNG-fuelled ships at the Gothenburg Energy Port.

"The facility marks the first step in the construction of a broader solution for the gas infrastructure at the Port of Gothenburg, with the potential to connect to the gas transmission network," said the port authority.

The facility is set to become fully operational in 2018, and will enable gas purchasers to choose their supplier.

"With both Skangas and Swedegas operating at the Port of Gothenburg, we have two companies that complement each other with different offerings. Shipping lines now have a further incentive to consider switching to LNG," said Jill Söderwall, Vice President and Head of Commercial Operations at the Energy Port.