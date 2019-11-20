Titan LNG Expands LNG Bunkering Ops to Ghent

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Fure Valo lifts LNG bunkers. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Titan LNG has announced the latest expansion of its LNG bunkering footprint, saying the firm now delivers the alternative marine fuel in Ghent.

The first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the port of Ghent took place last night, the firm said in a statement today.

Its FlexFueler001 delivered around 150 tonnes of LNG to Furetank-owned LNG-powered tanker The Fure Valo.

“This LNG bunkering marks the expansion of LNG delivery in the ports of Europe," said Eric de Jong, Manager Logistics at Titan LNG.



Earlier this year Titan LNG also started LNG bunkering operations in Rotterdam, also via its FlexFueler001 bunkering pontoon.