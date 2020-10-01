Oilmar's New Bunker Trading Unit Hires Former Sing Fuels Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ahmed joined the company last month. Image Credit: Oilmar DMCC

The new marine fuels unit set up by Dubai-based Oilmar Shipping & Chartering has hired a former Sing Fuels bunker trader.

Oilmar DMCC took on Maaz Ahmed as team leader last month, the company said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Ahmed was formerly a senior trader in Dubai for Sing Fuels, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Having started his career back-to-back from Dubai, UAE. Maaz has grown on to establish a strong supply network not only limiting to Middle East, Indian Subcontinent but expanding in West Africa, Mediterranean markets, Black Sea and Russian ports," the company said.

Contact details for Ahmed are as follows:

Name : Maaz Ahmed

Position : Team Leader – Bunker Trading

Tel: +971 4 443 08 19

Fax: +971 4 422 67 61

Mob: +971 5686 79971

Email : trades@oilmarshipping.com

Team Email : bunkers@oilmarshipping.com