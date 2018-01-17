Swedish Bunker Company ScanOcean Eyes Expansion

ScanOcean: expanding horizon (file image/piabay)

Swedish bunker firm Ivar Oil has signalled a move into new markets with a name change.

In addition, the company, now called ScanOcean, has hired Christoffer Ahlqvist as head of trading and Svante Carlberg as senior advisor.

ScanOcean says that its focus going forward will be "buying marine fuels and lubricants for its fuel partners, bunker trading through a global network of physical suppliers and physical supply of marine gas oil in Sweden".

The company was formed in 2013 as a purchasing vehicle for Scandinavian shipowners, according to its website.

Contact details for Christoffer Ahlqvist:

E-mail: bunker@scanocean.se

E-mail: christoffer.ahlqvist@scanocean.se

Tel: +46 8-555 726 50

Dir: +46 8-555 726 51

Cell: +46 7-336 236 81

ICE: cahlqvist1

Skype: christofferahlqvist