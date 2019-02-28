Uniper Energy Mulls UAE Plant 'Debottlenecking'

Process boosts output. File image/Pixabay.

The move to low sulfur bunker fuel for shipping has prompted Germany's Uniper Energy to consider increasing capacity at its Fujairah low sulfur fuel oil processing plant.

Chris Wood, a senior executive at the firm, told price-reporting agency SP Global Platts that Uniper is considering debottlenecking the plant to boost production ahead of the 0.5% global sulfur cap on marine fuel.

Debottlenecking is a maintenance process commonly used by refiners to improve the efficiency of their units, according to the report.

Demand for low sulfur bunker fuel is expected to increase significantly once the specification change on bunker fuel comes into force from the beginning of next year.