Norbunker Expands Team With Additional Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Heeser joined the company earlier this month. Image Credit: Norbunker

Danish marine fuels trading firm Norbunker has expanded its team with an additional trader, the company said Tuesday.

Stine Heeser joined the team this month after previously working as a shipping assistant for food distribution company Nowaco, the company said in a statement.

Norbunker was founded in 2016 and focuses predominantly on the bunker market in Northern Europe.

Contact details for Heeser are as follows:

Email: info@NORbunker.dk

Phone: +45 70 70 77 48

Mobile: +45 30 11 16 84

Skype: Stine Heeser Nielsen

Skype business: info@NORbunker.dk