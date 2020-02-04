EMEA News
Norbunker Expands Team With Additional Trader
Tuesday February 4, 2020
Heeser joined the company earlier this month. Image Credit: Norbunker
Danish marine fuels trading firm Norbunker has expanded its team with an additional trader, the company said Tuesday.
Stine Heeser joined the team this month after previously working as a shipping assistant for food distribution company Nowaco, the company said in a statement.
Norbunker was founded in 2016 and focuses predominantly on the bunker market in Northern Europe.
