Rotterdam: Port-Liner to Introduce All Electric-Powered Vessels on Inland Routes

Electric power: More cargo than standard diesel vessel (file image/pixabay)

Dutch firm Port-Liner is to introduce electric-powered ships for all its inland routes.

The first ship should be operating by August between Vossenberg-West business park, which is close to the Dutch town of Tilburg, and the Port of Rotterdam, according to the port authority.

The company plans to have 15 electrically powered ships plying inland routes in the Netherlands and Belgium although the exact timescale for their introduction is not known.

In addition to producing less emissions, electric container vessels have battery power in a container which can be substituted for a fully loaded container when the ship docks.

The lack of an engine room means more space for cargo, 8% more volume than standard diesel vessels.

The ships are 110 meters in length and have sufficient power for 34 hours' sailing time.