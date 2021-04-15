Nigerian Authorities Hold Meeting With Refiners to Discuss VLSFO Availability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NIMASA met with local refiners and fuel suppliers this week to discuss low-sulfur bunker availability. Image Credit: NIMASA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has held a meeting with refiners and bunker suppliers to stress its determination to maintain the availability of 0.50% sulfur fuels in the West African country's waters.

NIMASA arranged a two-day meeting from Wednesday in Lagos to discuss the issue.

"As the country's shipping regulator, we have had interfaces with the relevant stakeholders on how to reach a win-win agreement on Nigeria's compliance with the IMO sulphur content cap," Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, said in a statement on the organisation's website on Wednesday.

"We are happy to announce that the coast is clear for us to achieve this mandate.

"Nigeria has an advantage ab initio, because we produce low sulphur crude.

"The challenge for us now is conversion of this advantage to availability of bunker fuels that meet the IMO mandate.

"We have all it takes to be the bunker fuel hub for Sub-Saharan Africa.

"There is a $2 billion bunker fuel market in Sub-Saharan Africa waiting to be harnessed by our business men and women."