Bunker Holding Joins Alt Fuels Bandwagon With Bunker One Biofuel Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is also trying out biofuel as its own bunker fuel. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is set to start offering biofuel bunkers, in an early sign of parent company Bunker Holding stepping into the alternative fuels space.

Bunker One's delivery vessel the Amak Swan will 'soon' be able to offer biofuel to ships around Skaw and Gothenburg, Bunker Holding said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The ship is also trying out biofuel as its own bunker fuel. This is the first time a Bunker Holding vessel has used alternative marine fuels, a company representative told Ship & Bunker by email.

"We are a strong supporter of the move to sustainable energy sources, and we have been intensifying our efforts within this important agenda for some time now," Christoffer Berg Lassen, chief commercial officer of Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"We realise that there are still many unanswered questions and uncertainties in connection with sustainable marine fuels, but we are confident that biofuel is a significant step in the right direction, as well as a necessary step for us as the world's largest bunker supplier."

The company is offering a 30% biofuel blend produced from second-generation bio-feedstock. The Amak Swan has seen a 26% cut in its well-to-wake CO2 emissions from using the fuel, according to Bunker Holding.

A series of large bunker firms has now made announcements on early steps towards alternative bunker supply this year. Peninsula Petroleum launched an LNG bunkering business focusing initially on the Mediterranean, Fratelli Cosulich is also in the process of getting into LNG bunker physical supply in the Mediterranean, TFG Marine has started supplying biofuel in Northwest Europe, Minerva Bunkering is offering carbon offsets to its customers and GAC Bunker Fuels has set a target of no longer selling conventional bunker fuels after 2030.