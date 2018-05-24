Bomin Starts Selling ULSFO in ARA Market

Barges: Antwerp-based (file image/pixabay)

Bunker company Bomin is supplying ultra low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO) in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region from its barges based in Antwerp, the company has said.

"The ULSFO product is 0.1% maximum sulphur, and complies with MARPOL Annex VI regulations in current designated emissions control areas, as well as the impending global 0.5% sulphur limit, which will come into force in 2020," according to the company.

"Deliveries will be carried out by the certified barges [ there are five] which Bomin employs in the region," it added.

In addition, the company advises shipowners and operators on an early take up of 0.1% bunker fuel.

"In the second half of 2019, shipowners would benefit economically from consuming 0.1% fuel to clean their high-sulphur fuel-systems rather than cleaning, or needing to dry-dock pre-2020 to ensure compliance with 0.5% sulphur in 2020," the company said.

From the start of 2020, all ships must use bunker fuel of 0.5% sulfur or carry the necessary equipment allowing them to do otherwise.