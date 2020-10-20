TURKEY: PO Marine Inks IDO Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Istanbul: File Image / Pixabay

Petrol Ofisi's marine fuel arm, PO Marine, has inked a three-year supply deal with ferry firm İDO Istanbul Fast Ferries Co. Inc. (IDO).

The firm currently lists 15 vessels in its fleet.

The deal will see PO Marine provide bunkers to IDO via dedicated bunkering assets including three barges and 15 road tankers, according to local media reports.

Murat Orhan, General Manager of IDO, and Petrol Ofisi Commercial and Industrial Sales Director, Ulvi Kılıç, both said they hoped the deal would extend beyond the initial three-year period.

"We wish to further develop our cooperation with IDO, and to continue for many years with campaigns and services that will add value to our customers," Kılıç said.

Istanbul is on track to record 2.25 million mt of bunker sales this year.